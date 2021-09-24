The esteemed big-indie label Jagjaguwar has spent all year celebrating its 25th anniversary with various projects, including ambitious and esoteric projects like Dilate Your Heart and This Is A Mindfulness Drill. Today, they’re releasing a covers compilation called Join The Ritual, which features some Jagjaguwar artists and friends covering bands that inspired label founder Darius Van Arman and partner Chris Swanson to get into the music business in the first place. We’ve heard Bruce Hornsby covering Dinosaur Jr. and Jamila Woods covering Tracy Chapman, and Join The Ritual also includes Angel Olsen taking on Smog, S. Carey covering Low, Nap Eyes doing Built To Spill, plus contributions from the Besnard Lakes, Cut Worms, Okay Kaya, and more. Check it out below.

Join The Ritual is out now via Jagjaguwar.