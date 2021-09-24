Stream The New Velvet Underground And Nico Tribute Feat. Michael Stipe, St. Vincent, Thurston Moore, & More

New Music September 24, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Stream The New Velvet Underground And Nico Tribute Feat. Michael Stipe, St. Vincent, Thurston Moore, & More

New Music September 24, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Before legendary Saturday Night Live music producer Hal Willner passed away last year, he was working on at least two different all-star tribute albums. The first, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex, was released last year. And today, we’re getting a full-length tribute album to the Velvet Underground’s 1967 classic The Velvet Underground & Nico that Willner organized. It’s called, fittingly, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico.

We’ve heard a decent chunk of contributions to the album so far from the likes of Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney, Sharon Van Etten (with Angel Olsen), and Kurt Vile. But there’s still more where that came from. Now, you can hear the covers from Michael Stipe, St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore, Andrew Bird and Lucius, Fontaines D.C., and King Princess.

Stream I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico below.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is out 9/24 on Verve.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Step By Step”

    7 hours ago

    Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

    4 hours ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest