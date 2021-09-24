Before legendary Saturday Night Live music producer Hal Willner passed away last year, he was working on at least two different all-star tribute albums. The first, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex, was released last year. And today, we’re getting a full-length tribute album to the Velvet Underground’s 1967 classic The Velvet Underground & Nico that Willner organized. It’s called, fittingly, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico.

We’ve heard a decent chunk of contributions to the album so far from the likes of Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney, Sharon Van Etten (with Angel Olsen), and Kurt Vile. But there’s still more where that came from. Now, you can hear the covers from Michael Stipe, St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore, Andrew Bird and Lucius, Fontaines D.C., and King Princess.

Stream I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico below.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is out 9/24 on Verve.