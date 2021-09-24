Run The Jewels are back with a deluxe edition of last year’s awesome RTJ4, headlined by a new remix of “Ooh LA LA” featuring none other than Lil Wayne. The set also features remixes by What So Not and Royal Blood and “No Save Point” from the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, as well as instrumental versions of all 11 album tracks. Dig into all that music below; we’ve gone ahead and isolated the Lil Wayne remix for you, followed by the full deluxe RTJ4 experience.

RTJ4 Deluxe Edition is out now on BMG.