Watch The Trailer For New Insane Clown Posse Documentary United States Of Insanity

News September 23, 2021 3:45 PM By Peter Helman

Watch The Trailer For New Insane Clown Posse Documentary United States Of Insanity

News September 23, 2021 3:45 PM By Peter Helman

A 2011 FBI report classified Juggalos, fans of the controversial rap duo Insane Clown Posse, as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” Viewing this as a dangerous precedent that would allow law enforcement to target people as criminals for their musical taste — or any number of other reasons — the ACLU teamed up with ICP to sue the FBI for discrimination. In 2017, Juggalos marched on Washington. Their ongoing legal battle with the United States federal government is the subject of the new documentary United States Of Insanity, directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez, which hits theaters next month. Watch the trailer below.

United States Of Insanity hits theaters 10/26.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    4 days ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Ada Lea one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

    2 days ago

    Machine Gun Kelly & Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Are Now Arguing Online Over A Failed Collaboration

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest