Watch The Trailer For New Insane Clown Posse Documentary United States Of Insanity
A 2011 FBI report classified Juggalos, fans of the controversial rap duo Insane Clown Posse, as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” Viewing this as a dangerous precedent that would allow law enforcement to target people as criminals for their musical taste — or any number of other reasons — the ACLU teamed up with ICP to sue the FBI for discrimination. In 2017, Juggalos marched on Washington. Their ongoing legal battle with the United States federal government is the subject of the new documentary United States Of Insanity, directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez, which hits theaters next month. Watch the trailer below.
United States Of Insanity hits theaters 10/26.