Westside Gunn – “The Fly Who Couldn’t Fly Straight” (Feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Last month, Buffalo rap overlord Westside Gunn continued with his endless Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series, releasing the new installment Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf, which featured guest appearances from stars like Lil Wayne and Jadakiss. For all his success, you would think that that Gunn would’ve figured out that invoking Hitler in his mixtape titles is a dumb thing to do, but no, he keeps doing it. That last mixtape, it turns out, was merely the first half of a new installment. Today, Gunn followed that tape up with a new full-length called HWH8: Sincerely Adolf Side: B.

The new tape really isn’t just a side-B; it’s an hour long, with 20 tracks. Once again, Gunn has lined up some big-name collaborators. Guests on the new tape include Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, and AZ, as well as regular collaborators like Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Mach-Hommy, Stove God Cooks, and Armani Caesar. Producers like Madlib, the Alchemist, and Jay Versace contribute beats.

The most notably track from the new tape might be the fancifully titled “The Fly Who Couldn’t Fly Straight,” a short song that features a couple of verses from Tyler, The Creator. It’s not Tyler’s first time working with Gunn; the two previously worked together on “327,” from Gunn’s 2020 album Pray For Paris. But it’s a sign that Tyler remains on his rap shit. This the track has Tyler and Gunn trading slick talk over woozy sputter of a beat from producer Sadhugold. Listen below.

And if you can get past the title, you can stream the whole new Westside Gunn tape below.

HWH8: Sincerely Adolf Side: B is out now on Griselda Records/EMPIRE.