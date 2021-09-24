CupcakKe – “Marge Simpson”

Chicago rapper CupcakKe has a history of making dirty songs about cartoon characters. She has songs called “Squidward Nose” (“His dick smaller than my toes/ I’d rather ride Squidward nose”) and “Garfield” (“This pussy heavy just like a barbell/ I got a fat cat, fat cat, fat cat/ Fat cat, fat cat, lookin’ like Garfield”). And now she has a song called “Marge Simpson.”

“Big pimpin’, get the money then dip/ Money stack up so tall, look like the hair on Marge Simpson,” CupcakKe raps on “Marge Simpson.” Also: “I like them n****s who spendin’ that cash/ I like them fat Homer Simpson ass n****s, that feed me, they fat and they sass.” The Simpsons-inspired music video for the track features CupcakKe in glorious full-on Marge Simpson cosplay. Watch and listen below.