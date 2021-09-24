21 Savage Surrenders To Police On What His Lawyer Says Are ICE-Related Charges

During Super Bowl weekend in 2019, ICE agents arrested 21 Savage in Atlanta. Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in the UK, and he came to Atlanta with his family as a child. Savage’s lawyers claimed that he’d applied for a new visa in 2017 and that the process was ongoing. He was released on bond nine days after his arrest. Yesterday, Savage turned himself into authorities on charges of drug and weapon possession stemming from that 2019 arrest, and he was released on bond last night.

As Buzzfeed reports, a judge in DeKalb County, Georgia, authorized a warrant for Savage’s arrest earlier this month. Savage’s lawyers claim that he wasn’t aware of the warrant. Authorities claim that Savage tossed away a bottle of liquid during his arrest and that the liquid later tested positive for codeine. They also claim that there was a gun in his vehicle.

Savage has a hearing on his immigration status set November 1, and his lawyers claim that he was arrested on behalf of ICE agents, who have refused to drop the case against him. In a statement, Savage’s lawyer Charles Kuck said, “The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over 2 and one half years ago… There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Jospeh by pushing trumped up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States.”

Savage’s tour with J. Cole is set to begin tonight in Miami.