Livestream Global Citizen Fest Feat. Billie Eilish, Fugees, Lorde, The Weeknd, Metallica, & More

News September 25, 2021 4:05 PM By Peter Helman

Livestream Global Citizen Fest Feat. Billie Eilish, Fugees, Lorde, The Weeknd, Metallica, & More

News September 25, 2021 4:05 PM By Peter Helman

This year’s Global Citizen Festival, the annual star-studded benefit concert raising money to fight extreme poverty around the world, is a 24-hour marathon taking place in various cities across seven different continents. Billie Eilish, the newly reunited Fugees, Lorde, the Weeknd, Metallica, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Migos, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, My Morning Jacket, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, and Christine And The Queens are among the scheduled performers. Livestream the event below.

UDPATE: Here’s the reunited Fugees performing “Ready Or Not” from their show in New York on Wednesday:

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Step By Step”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Memoria: The Most Consequential Release Date In Alt-Rock Was 30 Years Ago Today

    2 days ago

    Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest