Livestream Global Citizen Fest Feat. Billie Eilish, Fugees, Lorde, The Weeknd, Metallica, & More
This year’s Global Citizen Festival, the annual star-studded benefit concert raising money to fight extreme poverty around the world, is a 24-hour marathon taking place in various cities across seven different continents. Billie Eilish, the newly reunited Fugees, Lorde, the Weeknd, Metallica, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Migos, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, My Morning Jacket, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, and Christine And The Queens are among the scheduled performers. Livestream the event below.
UDPATE: Here’s the reunited Fugees performing “Ready Or Not” from their show in New York on Wednesday: