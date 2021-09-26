Watch Billie Eilish & Finneas Join Coldplay On “Fix You” At Global Citizen
Yesterday, Coldplay performed at the New York City portion of the Global Citizen festival. They brought out some special guests, including Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who were also there to play a set of their own. The O’Connells joined Coldplay for a rendition of their X&Y hit “Fix You.” Coldplay also had Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes come out for “Yellow” and they had BTS beamed in virtually on the big-screen so they could do their just-released single “My Universe.” Watch videos of all that below.