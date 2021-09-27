Hear Panda Bear Debut New Song “Left In The Cold” At Festival Brillante

Panda Bear released Buoys, his last album, in February of 2019. Since then, he’s shared the one-off single “Playing The Long Game.” He’s collaborated with people like Teebs and Maral, and he’s remixed Angel Du$t. Today, for the first time in a while, we get to hear some version of a new Panda Bear song.

This past weekend, Panda Bear was one of the headliners at Madrid’s Festival Brillante. This was Panda’s first live performance since November of 2019, and it featured a whole lot of new songs. (According to Setlist.FM, Panda debuted five songs in his nine-song set, and he also performed “Song For Ariel” for the first time since 2010.)

Someone captured fairly clean audio of Panda debuting a new song that’s reportedly called “Left In The Cold.” It’s a blissed-out, formless, meditative track, and there’s nothing much to the song other than a bassline, some ringing guitar, and Panda Bear’s own voice. We haven’t heard Panda Bear in this zone in a long time; my guy is on some Grouper shit here. Listen below.