Gone To Color – “Just Smile” (Feat. Kurt Wagner)

A few months ago, Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim announced their debut self-titled album as Gone To Color, featuring a guest list that included Liars, Martina Topley-Bird, Merchandise’s Carson Cox, and more. Next up on the Rolodex is Kurt Wagner, who put out a new Lambchop album back in May. Their collab together is called “Just Smile.”

“When Gone To Color contacted me about working together I was struck by their sonics. They were pretty intense and inspiring, so the work was a pleasure,” Wagner said in a statement. “At the time, I had no idea who these guys were, but they make good art and that’s enough for me, plus they seem to appreciate my way with words, which is big and their approach in collaboration is right and true.”

Listen below.

Gone To Color is out 10/15.