Explosions In The Sky – “Chisos”

News September 27, 2021 1:52 PM By James Rettig

News September 27, 2021 1:52 PM By James Rettig

At the end of the week, Explosions In The Sky are releasing their soundtrack for Big Bend: The Wild Frontier Of Texas, a PBS documentary that premiered on the station earlier this year. We’ve heard a few cuts from the album already — “Climbing Bear, “Flying,” and “Nightfall” — and today they’re sharing another one, “Chisos,” which gets its name from a Big Bend mountain range. Check it out below.

Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television) is out 10/1 on Temporary Residence. You can watch the Big Bend documentary here.

