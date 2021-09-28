Martha Skye Murphy – “Stuck”

After a pair of EPs last year, Martha Skye Murphy has popped up a couple times this year — first guesting with Squid on their towering single “Narrator,” and then with her own haunting track “Found Out.” (Both those songs ranked amongst our favorites in their respective weeks.) Now, Murphy has returned to announce that “Found Out” was just the first part in a “triptych” called Concrete.

Today, she has shared the second entry: “Stuck.” “‘Stuck’ explores online relationships,” Murphy said in a press release. “I wanted to write a song that was triumphant and uplifting despite its subject matter, like an apology after a fallout; a lizard losing its tail to escape its prey, a euthanasia coaster… to create the feeling of spinning endlessly and the euphoria of dizziness as the subconscious mind anticipates nausea.”

Check it out below.