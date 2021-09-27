Cadence Weapon Wins Polaris Prize

Each year, the Polaris Music Prize goes to the best Canadian album of the year. This year’s nominees included Leanne Betasamosake Simpson’s Theory Of Ice, DijahSB’s Head Above The Waters, Dominique Fils-Aimé’s Three Little Words, Mustafa’s When Smoke Rises, the OBGMs’ The Ends, Klô Pelgag’s Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, TOBi’s Elements Vol. 1, Zoon’s Bleached Wavves, and the Weather Station’s Ignorance. And tonight, the award went to Cadence Weapon for Parallel World.

Like last year, the ceremony didn’t have an in-person gala. But Cadence Weapon was able to Zoom in to accept the award. You can watch videos of that and the winner’s celebration below.