Tanya Tagaq – “Tongues”
Inuk throat singer and experimental composer Tanya Tagaq has announced a new album. Tongues, her first full-length since 2016’s Retribution, was produced by Saul Williams and mixed by Gonjasufi and features passages from Tagaq’s book Split Tooth. Its lead single and title track, out today, finds her powerful voice dancing through a droning and clattering industrial soundscape. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “In Me”
02 “Tongues”
03 “Colonizer”
04 “Teeth Agape”
05 “Birth”
06 “I Forgive Me”
07 “Nuclear”
08 “Do Not Fear Love”
09 “Earth Monster”
10 “Colonizer (Tundra Mix)”
Tongues is out 3//11.