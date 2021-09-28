Preview New Jay-Z & Kid Cudi Song In The Trailer For Netflix Western The Harder They Fall
Jay-Z and Kid Cudi have teamed up for a new track that’ll be featured in the upcoming Netflix western film The Harder They Fall, which Jay-Z also produced. As Variety points out, the song plays in the second half of the just-released trailer for the movie, which stars Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King. The Harder They Fall will have its world premiere next week at the BFI London Film Festival; it’ll arrive in select theaters in October and then on Netflix on 11/3. Watch the trailer below.