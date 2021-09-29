Corridor – “Et Hop”

Montréal post-punks Corridor are back with their first release since their 2019 album Junior. The song itself is not exactly new, though. “Et Hop” is an outtake from 2017’s Supermercado. The band unearthed it when the University of Montréal’s student radio station CISM asked them for a track to commemorate the station’s 30th anniversary. Check out the spindly and hypnotic “Et Hop” below, where you can also find Corridor’s upcoming tour dates.

<a href="https://corridormtl.bandcamp.com/track/et-hop">Et Hop by Corridor</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/19/21 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

11/26/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/31/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

04/01/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy

04/03/22 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

04/08/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

“Et Hop” is out now on Sub Pop/Bonsound.