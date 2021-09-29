Corridor – “Et Hop”

New Music September 29, 2021 1:49 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music September 29, 2021 1:49 PM By Chris DeVille

Montréal post-punks Corridor are back with their first release since their 2019 album Junior. The song itself is not exactly new, though. “Et Hop” is an outtake from 2017’s Supermercado. The band unearthed it when the University of Montréal’s student radio station CISM asked them for a track to commemorate the station’s 30th anniversary. Check out the spindly and hypnotic “Et Hop” below, where you can also find Corridor’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
11/19/21 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
11/26/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
03/31/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room
04/01/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy
04/03/22 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
04/08/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

“Et Hop” is out now on Sub Pop/Bonsound.

Dominic Berthiaume

Chris DeVille Staff

