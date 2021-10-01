Jingle Ball Tour 2021 Has Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, & More

For many years, the radio conglomerate currently known as iHeartMedia has been calling in serious favors for its Jingle Ball concerts. At these top-40 free-for-alls, the bill always is full of pop stars, many of whom are big enough to headline arenas on their own, jockeying for radio favor by performing their singles, in quick succession, for mobs of screaming children. Pretty weird tradition!

Wikipedia tells me that the first Jingle Ball happened in Los Angeles in 1995 and that its bill included Alanis Morissette, Hootie And The Blowfish, the Dave Matthews Band, and the Goo Goo Dolls. The times have changed, but the radio hustle remains the same. (The 2019 edition, for example, had Taylor Swift, BTS, and Billie Eilish.) Today, iHeartMedia has unveiled the lineups for a whole run of Jingle Ball shows — ten of them around the nation.

The lineups for this year’s Jingle Ball shows vary from city to city, but they include multiple dates from some very big names. Participants include Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers, the Kid Laroi, Saweetie, and the Black Eyed Peas. (Imagine seeing the Black Eyed Peas at a Jingle Ball in 2021. Are they Jingle Ball legends? Or are they just weird old people trying to make their new singles happen?) Further down the bill, you will find curiosities like K-pop boy band Monsta X, beardy electro-pop act AJR, R&B-adjacent singer Bazzi, and TikTok celebrity Dixie D’Amelio.

The New York Z100 edition of Jingle Ball, which goes down 12/10, will air live on iHeartRadio stations and on the CW’s website and app. We can all experience the magic! Check out the dates and the deeply strange lineups below.

TOUR DATES:

11/30 – Dallax, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)

12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, the Kid Laroi, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)

12/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Lil Nas X, the Kid Laroi, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (with Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)

12/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)

12/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (with Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (with Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena (with Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)