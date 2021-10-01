Billie Eilish Will Join Danny Elfman & “Weird Al” Yankovic At Nightmare Before Christmas Concerts

John Lamparski/Getty Images

October 1, 2021

The 1993 stop-motion fantasia The Nightmare Before Christmas is a beloved seasonal classic in a great many households, especially in the households that include at least one slightly goth theater kid. Billie Eilish might be the world’s most famous slightly goth theater kid, and later this month, she’ll pay tribute to The Nightmare Before Christmas at a pair of special concerts that’ll also feature Nightmare musical mastermind Danny Elfman and national treasure “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Eilish has been announced as a special guest at what’s being billed as a Nightmare Before Christmas “live-to-film concert experience,” which is coming to LA’s Banc Of California Stadium 10/29 and 10/31. At these shows, the film will play onscreen as a full orchestra plays the score and different singers take on the songs. Eilish will play the well-meaning stitched-together Sally, and she’ll sing “Sally’s Song.” In a press release, Danny Elfman says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

At these shows, Elfman, who wrote all the music for Nightmare and who played the singing voice of lead role Jack Skellington, will once again sing his Skellington songs. The voice actor Ken Page will also reprise his own role as Oogie Boogie, while “Weird Al” Yankovic will play the scheming little kid Lock. Billie Eilish will presumably be the youngest person onstage, but she should fit right in. If I lived in LA, I’d totally go to these, and I’d take my kids.

Check out our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with Elfman here.

