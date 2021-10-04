Get Used To Seeing The Name Tai Verdes

The concept behind the MTV reality show Are You The One is as follows: Twenty-two young singles are matched into ideal couplings using dating software, then must work to identify their perfect matches while living together. If each algorithmically ordained couple successfully identifies each other, the whole group gets to split a million dollars — so, sort of a dystopian remix of familiar MTV concepts like The Real World and Next. In season six, filmed in New Orleans in 2017, the contestants were victorious, which left college dropout Tyler Colon with a $50,000 nest egg. He also walked away with a potential soulmate, but in hindsight it seems his dabblings in music with castmate Ethan Cohen, aka Emoney, left more of an impact than his pairing with Nicole Spiller, regrettable though “Happy Place” may be.

Three years later, Colon hit the jackpot again, this time via TikTok. He’d been living in Los Angeles working part-time jobs and focusing on his music as tylersemicolon at night, repeatedly auditioning for The Voice and American Idol and regularly getting rejected. Undaunted, like any self-promotional hustler in 2020, he started a TikTok account and committed to posting daily — honestly, a much more reliable path to a sustainable music career these days than TV singing competitions, especially for a charismatic former high school basketball star like Colon, or for anyone comfortable attempting to charm people on camera.

After six months, the newly rechristened Tai Verdes had built up enough of a following that when he previewed his new single “Stuck In The Middle” on the platform, promising to release it if the video got to 1,000 likes, the clip went viral. So did the video where Verdes celebrated 2 million streams from the Verizon store where he still worked, and the one where he quit the job on camera. By the end of last year he was signed to Arista Records and beginning to score more streaming hits. By the time he released his debut album TV last May, he’d launched the song that would bring him to the Hot 100 for the first time.

“A-O-K” has not just been a hit online but at Top 40 radio, where the track’s cheery demeanor and Verdes’ guitar-based pan-genre pop make perfect sense. Naturally, last week it reached a new peak of #39 on the Hot 100 and is still climbing Billboard‘s Radio Songs and Pop Airplay charts as well. “Stuck In The Middle” — a lament about mutliple relationships getting caught in limbo between “friends with benefits” status and monogamous commitment — could almost pass for a Strokes song, with Verdes’ vocals floating melodiously over a chunky bass-driven groove and jazzy guitar chords. Whereas “A-O-K” is more fearlessly corny, setting shout-along gang vocals a la Mr. Big’s “To Be With You” against Hendrix-y guitar trills and then throwing every possible hook at you, from whistling to the schoolyard cheer “Two, four, six, eight/ Who do we appreciate?”

The rest of TV is nearly as eager to please. Thanks to Verdes’ friendly disposition and relentlessly hooky craftsmanship, it often does, though not without crossing over into hokey territory sometimes. Though only 25, Verdes’ music reminds me of a lot of the guys with acoustic guitars on my college campus in the early aughts. There are notes of frat-friendly singer-songwriters like Jack Johnson, but also of André 3000’s go-for-broke populist genre meld “Hey Ya!” He is not primarily a rapper, but hip-hop is infused into Verdes’ music in a way that calls back to Gym Class Heroes and Twenty One Pilots and Mike Posner, a longtime client of TV producer Adam Friedman. There’s also a bit of Bruno Mars in the way he prioritizes having a blast over scoring cool points. Verdes is the kind of playful entertainer for whom even bad vibes become a catalyst for looking on the bright side.

On TV, this approach manifests in lots of potential hits, songs with concepts that feel screamingly obvious in hindsight but would not have emerged without a savvy creative perspective. “DRUGS,” ostensibly a sheepish admission to his parents that he enjoys recreational substances from time to time, plays more like a celebration of those substances. “BAD BAD News” and “FEELING THIS BAD NEVER FELT SO GREAT” similarly find some kind of joy within breakup angst. Singing about loneliness and paranoia on “Solamente,” he sounds like could be sipping a cocktail while floating on an inflatable raft. (“Google me, bitch, my name’s so searchable,” he flexes. “Go ask Jeeves.”) And on “we would have some cute kids.” Verdes breathily flirts with a lady by declaring that their offspring would “make varsity teams, be prom king and queen/ We talking about the American Dream.”

If this vision for his imaginary children seems a bit basic, well, Verdes’ music reminds me of that world of jocks and cheerleaders, of an American mainstream ideal that more often than not proves to be hollow. It’s a realm Verdes has navigated as a scholarship athlete, a reality TV contestant, and now a social media sensation, but he more often frames himself as an underdog and an outsider, like the protagonist in a teen movie. (There’s a lot crammed into the album’s first lyric, “I haven’t been the same since graduation/ All my friends went but I didn’t make it.”) It would be understandable if “A-O-K” does not strike you as a beacon of sophisticated taste. That one certainly isn’t my favorite Tai Verdes song. But if Verdes is shooting down the middle, he’s doing it with enough personality and talent to sell me on songs I would normally wince at. Anybody having this much fun with their music is A-O-K with me.