Last month, the world celebrated the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. Amidst all the anniversary pageantry, there was also the shadow of a strange developing story. Spencer Elden, the guy who was the baby on the Nevermind album cover and who has celebrated his strange distinction over the years, sued Nirvana, the band’s individual surviving members, Kurt Cobain’s estate, album-cover photographer Kirk Weddle, and the various labels involved in releasing Nevermind, claiming that the cover was child pornography that left him sexually exploited.

Since the news of the lawsuit circulated, it’s been widely mocked. Legal experts called the lawsuit “ridiculous,” and the photo will still appear on a forthcoming box-set reissue of Nevermind. But now Dave Grohl is publicly discussing the idea of a new Nevermind cover.

As Yahoo News points out, Grohl recently spoke to The Times Magazine, and he said that future Nevermind reissues could potentially have different art: “I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover, but we’ll see what happens. We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good… I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.”

I think the solution here is clear: Dave Grohl needs to get naked, jump in a pool, and show his own adult dong on the Nevermind album cover.