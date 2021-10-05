Mitski – “Working For The Knife”

Mitski has released a new song, “Working For The Knife,” her first proper single since 2018’s Be The Cowboy, minus a soundtrack contribution and a comic book score along the way. She’s also announced an extensive run of tour dates scheduled for next year.

“Working For The Knife” was co-produced by Mitski and Patrick Hyland, who she’s worked with on every album since Bury Me At Makeout Creek. “It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind,” Mitski said in a statement. “It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.” The sound of the song is bleary and dark, as Mitski intones about about feeling unfulfilled: “I always knew the world moves on/ I just didn’t know it would go without me/ I start the day high and it ends so low/ ‘Cause I’m working for the knife.”

The track comes with a video directed by Zia Anger with Ashley Conner, which was shot at the striking Albany performance venue The Egg. It starts with Mitski entering in a cowboy hat before shedding it and making her way to the stage; it ends with an extended music-less dance. Watch and listen and check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/17 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/18 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/19 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/21 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/22 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/24 Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

02/25 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

02/26 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

02/28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

03/04 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/09 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/14 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/15 Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

03/17 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/18 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/19 Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church

03/21 Boston, MA @ TBD

03/24 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/26 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/30 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

03/31 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/21 Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

04/22 Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

04/23 Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

04/25 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/26 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

04/28 London, UK @ The Roundhouse

04/30 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/02 Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

05/03 Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

05/04 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/06 Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

05/07 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/09 Berlin, DE @ Metropol

05/10 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/11 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

05/12 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/14 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

05/15 Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

05/17 Vienna, AU @ WUK

05/18 Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

05/19 Munich, DE @ Strom

“Working For The Knife” is out now via Dead Oceans.