Okeechobee Announces 2022 Festival Lineup

News October 5, 2021 9:47 AM By James Rettig

The Florida-based Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival has announced its 2022 lineup. Headliners include Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, and Megan Thee Stallion. Also on the bill are Denzel Curry, Ashnikko, Flying Lotus, Four Test, Caribou, Smino, Washed Out, Gus Dapperton, Twin Shadow, Ross From Friends, and more, many of them reflecting the EDM-focused bent of the event.

Okeechobee will take place 3/3-6 at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, FL. Tickets for the fest go on sale this Thursday (10/7) at 10AM ET. More details here.

