Watch Centro-matic Reunite & Perform With Jason Isbell At ShoalsFest

The twangy Texan indie rock band Centro-matic started in 1995, and they played their farewell show in their Denton hometown in December of 2014. This past weekend, though, Centro-matic got back together. Jason Isbell booked the band to perform at ShoalsFest, his festival in Florence, Alabama. On Sunday night, Centro-matic reunited to play their first show in nearly seven years, and Isbell sat in with them.

At ShoalsFest on Sunday night, Centro-matic played an 11-song set, and Jason Isbell — who headlined both nights of the festival with his 400 Unit band — joined the group on guitar. The members of Centro-matic seemed overjoyed at the experience and at the response they got, and they implied on Twitter that there may be more reunion shows in the future. Below, check out some videos from their set.

