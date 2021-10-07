Björk Announces California Cornucopia Shows

Björk Announces California Cornucopia Shows

Back in 2019, Björk debuted a recurring performance called Cornucopia, inspired by her 2017 album Utopia and billed as her “most elaborate staged concert to date.” All of those shows took place at the Shed in New York, and you will not be surprised to hear they were spectacular.

Now she’s set to bring Cornucopia to California. This winter, Björk will perform three Cornucopia shows in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium and two more in San Francisco at the Chase Center. Tickets all of those shows go on sale next Friday, Oct. 15 — click here for LA tickets and here for SF.

Before the Cornucopia performances, Björk has a run of Björk Orchestral shows scheduled for her native Iceland this fall, starting Monday. Those shows will feature the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, the flute septet Viibra, the Hamrahlid Choir, and special guests.

TOUR DATES:
10/11 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Harpa (Björk Orchestral)
10/24 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Harpa (Björk Orchestral)
10/31 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Harpa (Björk Orchestral)
11/15 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Harpa (Björk Orchestral)
01/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)
01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)
02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)
02/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (Cornucopia)
02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (Cornucopia)

