Stream Kowloon Walled City’s Heavy, Intense New Album Piecework

New Music October 8, 2021 12:20 PM By Tom Breihan

The Oakland band Kowloon Walled City has been putting out sludgy, anxious, difficult-to-categorize music since 2008, but they’ve been quiet lately. Kowloon Walled City’s whole style pulls in elements of doom metal, post-hardcore, and ‘90s noise-rock, and it captures a certain sense of freaked-out despondence. That feeling never really goes away, but it’s really in the air now, so it’s a good thing that Kowloon Walled City are back with a new album.

Kowloon Walled City’s new LP Piecework is the band’s first since 2015’s Grievances, but there’s no rust here. The band sounds vast and unsettled, their grooves both tense and monolithic. Co-leader Scott Evans says that the new album was partly inspired by the loss of his father, and you can hear that that raw intensity in the sound of the LP. We’ve already posted the album’s title track, but now you can stream the whole LP below.

Piecework is out now on Neurot Recordings/Gilead Media.

