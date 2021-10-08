Watch Thom Yorke & Stanley Donwood Discuss Working Together On Radiohead’s Album Art

News October 8, 2021 4:48 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Thom Yorke & Stanley Donwood Discuss Working Together On Radiohead’s Album Art

News October 8, 2021 4:48 PM By Chris DeVille

Stanley Donwood has worked closely with Thom Yorke (aka Dr. Tchock) on the artwork for every Radiohead album since 1995’s The Bends. Given the extent to which his work has defined their iconography, Donwood is practically a member of the band at this point. And if you’ve ever wanted to see him and Yorke hanging out and reflecting on that creative relationship, you’re in luck.

You’re also in luck if you’ve ever wanted to spend thousands upon thousands of dollars on a Stanley Donwood original. Six of his paintings from the Kid A era are being sold through Christie’s in an auction running through Oct. 19. The works are titled “Trade Center,” “Get Out Before Saturday,” “Minos Wall I,” “Hotels And A Swimming Pool,” “Residential Nemesis,” and “Hole,” and you can bid for them all here.

On Radiohead’s YouTube channel, Yorke and Donwood are featured in a new eight-minute documentary-style video to promote the auction, which you can watch below. Speaking as a longtime fan, it’s worth your time.

Radiohead’s joint Kid A/Amnesiac reissue KID A MNESIA is out 11/5 via XL Recordings.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Nelson’s “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection”

    19 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    9 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest