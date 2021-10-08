Watch Thom Yorke & Stanley Donwood Discuss Working Together On Radiohead’s Album Art

Stanley Donwood has worked closely with Thom Yorke (aka Dr. Tchock) on the artwork for every Radiohead album since 1995’s The Bends. Given the extent to which his work has defined their iconography, Donwood is practically a member of the band at this point. And if you’ve ever wanted to see him and Yorke hanging out and reflecting on that creative relationship, you’re in luck.

You’re also in luck if you’ve ever wanted to spend thousands upon thousands of dollars on a Stanley Donwood original. Six of his paintings from the Kid A era are being sold through Christie’s in an auction running through Oct. 19. The works are titled “Trade Center,” “Get Out Before Saturday,” “Minos Wall I,” “Hotels And A Swimming Pool,” “Residential Nemesis,” and “Hole,” and you can bid for them all here.

On Radiohead’s YouTube channel, Yorke and Donwood are featured in a new eight-minute documentary-style video to promote the auction, which you can watch below. Speaking as a longtime fan, it’s worth your time.

Radiohead’s joint Kid A/Amnesiac reissue KID A MNESIA is out 11/5 via XL Recordings.