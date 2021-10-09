Watch Big Red Machine’s Aaron Dessner Play A Solo Acoustic “The Ghost Of Cincinnati” On The Tonight Show
Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon released their sophomore Big Red Machine album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? at the end of August. The album was a family affair featuring a rotating cast of friends and collaborators including Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten, Robin Pecknold, Kate Stables, Naeem, Shara Nova, and Anaïs Mitchell. But despite the stacked guest list, one of the highlights was the stripped-back Dessner-only track “The Ghost Of Cincinnati.” And last night, Dessner went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform an even more stripped-back rendition of the song on solo acoustic guitar. Watch below.