Kim Kardashian West was the host of Saturday Night Live this weekend, opposite musical guest Halsey. In a sketch called “The People’s Kourt,” Kardashian played her sister Kourtney as a television court show judge, presiding over a ton of people in the Kardashian orbit. Chris Redd played Kanye West, Travis Barker was played by Mikey Day, Pete Davidson (friend of Machine Gun Kelly) played Machine Gun Kelly. Halsey was also in the sketch as Kendall Jenner, Melissa Villaseñor played Kylie, and Chloe Fineman played Megan Fox. Kris Jenner played herself. Watch that below.

Kim Kardashian also mentioned Kanye in her opening monologue/roast:

There was also a “Ladies Night Song” sketch:

And famous people including Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Chase Crawford, Blake Griffin, and John Cena popped up in a Bachelor parody:

