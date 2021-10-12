Spirit Was – “Stranger To The One”

Later this month, Nick Corbo — formerly of LVL UP — will release his debut full-length as Spirit Was, Heaven’s Just A Cloud. So far, Corbo’s released “I Saw The Wheel” and “Come Back Up To The House.” Now comes “Stranger To The One,” a gloomy, droning track that finds Corbo pondering, “How long will I feel like a stranger to the one who loves me?”

Additionally, if you’re in the New York area, Spirit Was will be playing an album release show at Baby’s All Right with former LVL UP bandmate Dave Benton aka Trace Mountains.

Check out “Stranger To The One” below.

Heaven’s Just A Cloud is out 10/22 via Danger Collective Records. Pre-order it here.