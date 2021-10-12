James Blake & Slowthai Team Up For New Version Of “Funeral” & Perform It On Fallon

New Music October 12, 2021 8:31 AM By Tom Breihan

James Blake & Slowthai Team Up For New Version Of “Funeral” & Perform It On Fallon

New Music October 12, 2021 8:31 AM By Tom Breihan

On Friday, James Blake released his drizzly, downbeat new album Friends That Break Your Heart. The album features appearances from stars like SZA and J.I.D. It does not feature the malevolent and intense UK rapper Slowthai, but Blake and Slowthai did record a version of the Friends That Break Your Heart track “Funeral” together. They even made a video for that version of the song, and Blake released that video today.

Blake and Slowthai have worked together before. Earlier this year, Blake appeared on “Feel Away,” one of the tracks from Slowthai’s album Tyron. On “Feel Away” and on the new “Funeral,” Blake and Slowthai find common ground. That means Slowthai’s not in his frantic firestarter mode. Instead, he’s spacey and insular and bittersweet, meeting Blake’s sad-bastard falsetto where it lives. In the song’s black-and-white video, Blake and Slowthai ride in a funeral procession that’s come to a full stop. It looks a lot like the video for Blake and Chance The Rapper’s “Life Round Here” remix, which is now eight years old. Check out the “Funeral” clip below.

Last night, Blake and Slowthai performed that new version of “Funeral” on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Where Slowthai has been a fiery, anarchic presence on past late-night performances, he was sedate here, sitting next to Blake on Blake’s piano bench and rapping his part calmly. Check out the performance below.

Friends That Break Your Heart is out now on Republic.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Nelson’s “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Witness The Extreme Cringe-Levels Of Madonna’s Interview With Jimmy Fallon

    4 days ago

    Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest