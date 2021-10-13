Francis Of Delirium – “All Love”

New Music October 13, 2021 3:51 PM By James Rettig

Francis Of Delirium – “All Love”

New Music October 13, 2021 3:51 PM By James Rettig

Francis Of Delirium moved in a shoegazier direction with last month’s single “Come Out And Play” and the project’s Jana Bahrich continues down that path on her new track “All Love,” which boasts some towering guitars and a sweeping melodic throughline that reflects some of the greats. Bahrich said that the song is “about dissociating from what your present moment really looks like,” adding: “Sonically, I wanted the song to sort of reflect that and feel like a big wave of sound that sweeps you up and carries you away from that reality and anything that feels painful to think about. That suspended feeling is meant to be shown via the looping video I made to go alongside the song, which highlights that feeling of floating then falling away.” Check it out below.

“All Love” is out now.

Comments

