serpentwithfeet – “Down Nuh River”

Earlier this year, serpentwithfeet released a great new album, DEACON — one of the best albums of 2021 so far, even — and he’s releasing a companion EP called DEACON’S GROVE next month, which features two new songs and some reimaginings of album tracks.

Today, serpentwithfeet is sharing one of those new songs, “Down Nuh River,” a shadowy burble with a sing-song hook. “When working on ‘Down Nuh River’ I was thinking of all the songs that me, my friends and cousins made up as kids,” Josiah Wise wrote in a statement. “We had so much fun creating and reinventing songs on the playground and the porch. I wanted to channel that energy in this track.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hyacinth (Strings)”

02 “Shoot Ya Shot”

03 “Down Nuh River”

04 “Amir (Reprise)”

05 “Fellowship (Remix)” (Feat. Ambre & Alex Isley)

DEACON’S GROVE is out 11/5 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.