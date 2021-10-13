serpentwithfeet – “Down Nuh River”

New Music October 13, 2021 10:52 AM By James Rettig

serpentwithfeet – “Down Nuh River”

New Music October 13, 2021 10:52 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, serpentwithfeet released a great new album, DEACON — one of the best albums of 2021 so far, even — and he’s releasing a companion EP called DEACON’S GROVE next month, which features two new songs and some reimaginings of album tracks.

Today, serpentwithfeet is sharing one of those new songs, “Down Nuh River,” a shadowy burble with a sing-song hook. “When working on ‘Down Nuh River’ I was thinking of all the songs that me, my friends and cousins made up as kids,” Josiah Wise wrote in a statement. “We had so much fun creating and reinventing songs on the playground and the porch. I wanted to channel that energy in this track.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hyacinth (Strings)”
02 “Shoot Ya Shot”
03 “Down Nuh River”
04 “Amir (Reprise)”
05 “Fellowship (Remix)” (Feat. Ambre & Alex Isley)

DEACON’S GROVE is out 11/5 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    6 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    3 hours ago

    Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest