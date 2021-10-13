Aesop Rock & Blockhead – “Jazz Hands”

New Music October 13, 2021 10:43 AM By Peter Helman

Aesop Rock & Blockhead – “Jazz Hands”

New Music October 13, 2021 10:43 AM By Peter Helman

Underground rap wordsmith Aesop Rock and veteran producer Blockhead have announced a new joint album called Garbology. Although the two are longtime collaborators who have worked together plenty of times stretching all the way back to the late ’90s, Garbology, which came together while Aesop Rock was processing the loss of a close friend in January 2020, is somehow their first full-length release together.

“Garbology is defined as the study of the material discarded by a society to learn what it reveals about social or cultural patterns,” Aes explains. “I find a lot of parallels between that and the idea of picking up the pieces after a loss or period of intense unrest, and seeing what’s really there. It’s information that speaks to who I am, who we are, and how we move forward. Furthermore — the idea of digging through old, often neglected music from another time with an ear tuned for taking in that data in a different way than your average listener would is exactly what Block does. Go through the information and see what you find.”

To go with that theme, the album’s vinyl is being pressed as an “eco-mix,” a 100% recycled compound comprised of trimmed flash and leftovers from other color vinyl pressings that cannot otherwise be reused. Today, the duo are sharing early track “Jazz Hands,” in which Aesop delivers his signature dense stream-of-consciousness flow over a beat from Blockhead. Listen and watch Rob Shaw’s striking music video below.

Garbology is out 11/12 via Rhymesayers. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    6 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    3 hours ago

    Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest