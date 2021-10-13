The Kid Laroi Hits The Studio With Tame Impala

We should’ve seen this coming. The Kid Laroi, the 18-year-old sing-rapper, arrived on the international scene last year after some mentorship from the late Juice WRLD. I called him “the sad-rap Silverchair” at the time. But now the Kid Laroi is threatening to become a full-on pop star. (That would make him, what, the sad-rap Kylie Minogue? The sad-rap Keith Urban?) Laroi has already landed a huge #1 hit with his Justin Bieber collab “Stay,” and he hasn’t even released his first full-length album yet. Now, the Kid Laroi is apparently making music with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, which almost makes too much sense.

A long time ago, Kevin Parker entered that Coldplay/James Blake zone of “guy who works with rappers all the time.” (Just last week, Tame Impala got a remix from Lil Yachty.) Parker and the Kid Laroi are both Australian, and both of them have beautiful flowing hair. And hey, maybe Parker can get some good music out of the Kid Laroi! Stranger things have happened! We don’t yet know how any new collaborations might sound, or even whether they’ll come out, but the Kid Laroi posted a couple of photos of himself in the studio with Parker last night.

It feels like we only go backwards, baby.

