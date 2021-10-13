Neil Young has a near-constant stream of music coming out. In addition to the boatloads of archival releases planned for the next year, he has a new album with Crazy Horse on the way. The follow-up to 2019’s Colorado is called Barn, and it’ll be out in December on Reprise.

“We are so happy to be back in the barn,” Young wrote in June when the recording sessions for the album began. “A barn built to replicate the 1850s barn that had collapsed in exactly the same place, high in the mountains of Colorado.”

Young and Crazy Horse have also made the track “Song Of The Seasons” available to stream for subscribers of his Neil Young Archives site. “Written in Canada about a year ago, it’s the oldest song on Barn,” he says. “There was a recording of the song done in my hometown that is the earliest. This is the first one with Crazy Horse! It starts the album.”

there's a special treat for all you NYA members up on the Archives now

TRACKLIST:

01 “Song Of The Seasons”

02 “Heading West”

03 “Change Ain’t Never Gonna”

04 “Canerican”

05 “Shape Of You”

06 “They Might Be Lost”

07 “Human Race”

08 “Tumblin’ Thru The Years”

09 “Welcome Back”

10 “Don’t Forget Love”

Barn is out 12/10 via Reprise.