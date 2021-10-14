Snarls – “I’ll Follow You”

New Music October 14, 2021 8:49 AM By Tom Breihan

Columbus indie-poppers Snarls, a recent-vintage Band To Watch, released their debut album Burst last year. Next month, they’ll drop a new EP called What About Flowers?, which they recorded in Seattle, with former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla producing. We’e already posted lead single “Fixed Gear,” and now the band has also released the graceful new track “I’ll Follow You.”

“I’ll Follow You” is a stately, confident indie rocker full of guitar effects and softly longing melodies. The guitars chime and flare, while frontwoman Chlo White sings about finding refuge from a hostile world with somebody else: “No, the world doesn’t care if you feel alone/ Into the flames we fucking go.” Romantic! Listen below.

What About Flowers? is out 11/12th on Take This To Heart.

