Lone – “InLove2”

Next week, Matt Cutler, the UK producer better known as Lone, will release Always Inside Your Head, his first new album in five years. I have heard Always Inside Your Head, and it’s dope as hell. If you’ve been listening to the advance singles, you’ve probably already figured that out for yourself. Thus far, Lone has shared the early tracks “Hidden By Horizons,” “Mouth Of God,” and “Realise.” They’re all great. Today, we get another one.

Cutler has said that his new single “InLove2” is the result of a very cool experiment: “I tried to imagine what a Balearic/acid house tune might sound like if it were produced by Kevin Shields.” I wouldn’t have necessarily heard a My Bloody Valentine influence on the track of Cutler hadn’t come out and said it, but the song does have a nice spaced-out blurriness working for it. For me, “InLove2” recalls the deeply stoned ambient house that the Orb made in the early ’90s, but maybe that’s not that different from saying “Balearic/acid house Kevin Shields.” In any case, you can check out director Jean De Oliveira’s glitched-out “InLove2” video below.

Always Inside Your Head is out 10/22 on Greco-Roman.