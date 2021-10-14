Hyd – “The Look On Your Face”

Hayden Dunham, the co-creator and face of QT, is releasing her debut solo EP as Hyd in a few weeks, which she worked on with the likes of A. G. Cook, Caroline Polachek, umru, and more. We’ve heard two of the EP’s four songs already, “No Shadow” and “Skin 2 Skin,” and today we’re getting a third, “The Look On Your Face,” which was produced by Cook and has a burbling, fractured chorus built around a tinny beat and Hyd’s emo-ish delivery.

“This song is made out of lighter fluid and tears. It’s about the struggle of confronting loss. Looking into someone’s eyes and hearing them say, without words, that they’re choosing something else,” Hyd said in a statement. “Someone else. It is about trying to accept a new reality and failing – ‘but I know you can change, I know you can.’ This song is a signal to surrender and phoenix yourself free.”

Listen below.

Hyd is out 11/5 via PC Music.