Dangerbird Records Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations Against Slow Mass Frontman

Dangerbird Records has issued a statement addressing the recent sexual assault allegations made against Dave Collis, frontman of the Chicago post-hardcore band Slow Mass. “Dangerbird is aware of the sexual assault allegations that have recently been made against Dave Collis from Slow Mass,” the label writes. “Dangerbird takes these allegations very seriously and all release planning activities with the band have ceased.”

A woman filed a police report against Collis for non-aggravated criminal sexual assault in April. In the redacted report, obtained by Pitchfork, the woman says she agreed to hang out with Collis in January 2020 “because she felt it was good networking.” She says she agreed to kiss Collis and go to her bedroom with him, but he yelled and was aggressive during sexual intercourse, and she “was very scared and stopped fighting him” because “she was worried about her safety.”

In August 2021, Collis told a Chicago Police Department detective that he and the woman “had consensual sex” in January 2020. An assistant state attorney rejected the charges after the case was presented to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Felony Review Unit, but the woman has indicated that she may still take civil action against Collis.

Collis released a statement of his own denying the allegations. “Recently someone has made serious allegations against me. These allegations are false,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “To give full transparency to the situation, I have all of our text messages available in this folder below, that directly contradict many things she has claimed. Please consult ALL of the messages between us. Thank you.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, support is available from these services:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline

http://www.rainn.org

1 800 656 HOPE (4673)

Crisis Text Line

http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741