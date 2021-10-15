Stream Zack Fox’s Debut Album Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me Feat. The Alchemist, Kenny Beats, & More

New Music October 15, 2021 10:54 AM By Tom Breihan

The rapper and comedian Zack Fox has a rare gift for saying wild shit. Fox, who started out being funny on Twitter, has repeatedly gone viral thanks to tracks like his Kenny Beats collaborations “Square Up” and “Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression),” as well as his all-star tribute to Three 6 Mafia’s “Slob On My Knob.” In recent months, Fox has collaborated with people like Bfb Da Packman and Fabo. Today, out of nowhere, Fox has released his debut album Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me. On first listen, it’s pretty great.

Don’t go into this expecting a Lonely Island record. Zack Fox isn’t a comedy-rapper — at least, not exactly. Fox is more a fired-up, unpredictable rapper who knows how to put a punchline together. The tracks on Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me are short and intense, and while there are funny bits — I almost spit out Gatorade when he said he was so broke he used to eat oxygen sandwiches — he’s also just a straight-up good rapper. These songs work. There are some hooks on here.

Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me is a short album, nine songs in 20 minutes, and it features no guest-rappers. Kenny Beats contributes production alongside the Alchemist, P. Morris Dilip, and others. Stream the album below.

Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me is out now on Parasang.

