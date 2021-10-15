Low Life – “Hammer & The Fist”

Last month, Low Life announced their new album From Squats To Lots: The Agony And XTC Of Low Life. At the time, they also shared a new song, the pseudo-title-track “Agony & XTC.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Low Life’s latest is called “Hammer & The Fist.” Namechecking the sonic territory of My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive but the production of Bowie’s Low and Iggy Pop’s Lust For Life, “Hammer & The Fist” meets somewhere in the middle with a gloomy, gothy aesthetic. It’s the perfect kind of bleary, grey track for foggy autumn days. Check it out below.

From Squats To Lots: The Agony And XTC Of Low Life is out 11/5 via Goner Records.