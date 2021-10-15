Low Life – “Hammer & The Fist”

New Music October 15, 2021 3:48 PM By Ryan Leas

Low Life – “Hammer & The Fist”

New Music October 15, 2021 3:48 PM By Ryan Leas

Last month, Low Life announced their new album From Squats To Lots: The Agony And XTC Of Low Life. At the time, they also shared a new song, the pseudo-title-track “Agony & XTC.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Low Life’s latest is called “Hammer & The Fist.” Namechecking the sonic territory of My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive but the production of Bowie’s Low and Iggy Pop’s Lust For Life, “Hammer & The Fist” meets somewhere in the middle with a gloomy, gothy aesthetic. It’s the perfect kind of bleary, grey track for foggy autumn days. Check it out below.

From Squats To Lots: The Agony And XTC Of Low Life is out 11/5 via Goner Records.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    13 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 hours ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest