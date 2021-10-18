Bradford Cox Scores New Sci-Fi Horror Film From Icky Blossoms Members

News October 18, 2021 10:06 AM By James Rettig

Bradford Cox Scores New Sci-Fi Horror Film From Icky Blossoms Members

News October 18, 2021 10:06 AM By James Rettig

In addition to being members of the band Icky Blossoms, Nik Fackler and Derek Pressnall are filmmakers. They created a sci-fi horror short film called Fountain (which was directed by Fackler) and they got Deerhunter/Atlas Sound’s Bradford Cox to compose the score for it. Fountain is now screening on Hulu for a shorts collection called Bite Size Halloween, which means you can now also hear the new music that Cox wrote for the short.

Fountain was filmed in Nebraska and follows two teens who take a mysterious pill. “Growing up in Nebraska and driving through the dilapidated, nearly empty towns has always stuck with me,” Fackler said. “I wondered what would happen to these towns in the future? While the cities expand, what would become of the forgotten midwest?”

You can watch Fountain below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    7 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Coldplay Music Of The Spheres

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest