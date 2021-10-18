Bradford Cox Scores New Sci-Fi Horror Film From Icky Blossoms Members

In addition to being members of the band Icky Blossoms, Nik Fackler and Derek Pressnall are filmmakers. They created a sci-fi horror short film called Fountain (which was directed by Fackler) and they got Deerhunter/Atlas Sound’s Bradford Cox to compose the score for it. Fountain is now screening on Hulu for a shorts collection called Bite Size Halloween, which means you can now also hear the new music that Cox wrote for the short.

Fountain was filmed in Nebraska and follows two teens who take a mysterious pill. “Growing up in Nebraska and driving through the dilapidated, nearly empty towns has always stuck with me,” Fackler said. “I wondered what would happen to these towns in the future? While the cities expand, what would become of the forgotten midwest?”

You can watch Fountain below.