Melts – “Maelstrom”

A few years ago, the Dublin band Melts formed, gathering members from various defunct bands around town and carving out their own psychedelic, moody sound. After some promising early singles — including “Echoes” — and a lot of pre-pandemic touring — including gigs with Fontaines D.C. — the group have been silent for a bit. Now, they’re back with “Maelstrom,” their first new song in two years.

“‘Maelstrom’ is about a storm that sweeps through a town or a world one day and causes an irreversible change to the order of things,” frontman Eoin Kenny said in a statement. “The song is also written from the point of view of someone caught in currents, beyond their own making and understanding and the frustrations felt by someone who feels powerless against the effects of the upheaval.”

“Maelstrom” finds Melts teaming up with Girl Band’s Daniel Fox as producer and continues the band’s penchant for churning, krautrock-infused psych-rock. It also comes with an appropriately trippy performance video. Check it out below.

