Robert Fripp & Toyah Willcox – “I’m Too Sexy” (Right Said Fred Cover)
For a while now, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife, actress/singer Toyah Willcox, have been covering a different song every Sunday for their Sunday Lunch cover series. Over the past year, they’ve taken on the likes of the Who and Velvet Underground and the Rolling Stones and many more bands of the classic-rock persuasion. But this past Sunday, Fripp and Willcox decided to cover Right Said Fred’s ’90s staple “I’m Too Sexy,” most recently heard as an interpolation in a Drake song. Fripp and Willcox’s take on is thoroughly ridiculous. Fripp just got back from tour, so maybe they were feeling a certain type of way. Check it out via Metal Sucks below.