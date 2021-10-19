Last month, Kacey Musgraves released her new album star-crossed. The night before the LP came out, Musgraves was on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to give a charmingly loopy interview about going through psychedelic therapy and about the time her grandfather played poker with Willie Nelson. Last night, Musgraves was back on Colbert, and for that appearance, she was there to perform the iciest song from star-crossed.

Musgraves’ new album is very much a divorce record, and on Colbert, she sang its most divorce-y song. “Breadwinner” isn’t a single from star-crossed, but it might be the most attention-demanding song. It’s the song where Musgraves sings about how a man might react when a woman is the more financially successful person in a relationship. It’s a tough, pointed song, and it’s what she sang on Colbert.

On the show, Musgraves looked cool as hell, to the point where I wonder if she was dressing up as What’s The 411-era Mary J. Blige for Halloween. “Breadwinner” definitely didn’t sound much like country, so maybe the Grammys weren’t wrong to take Musgraves out of the country category. As Musgraves sang, dollar bills — fake ones, presumably — rained down from the studio ceiling. Watch it below.

star-crossed is out now on MCA Nashville/Interscope.