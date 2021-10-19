Parquet Courts – “Homo Sapien”

Pooneh Ghana

New Music October 19, 2021 9:10 AM By Tom Breihan

Parquet Courts – “Homo Sapien”

Pooneh Ghana

New Music October 19, 2021 9:10 AM By Tom Breihan

In a few days, New York rockers Parquet Courts will release Sympathy For Life, the new album that they recorded with producers Rodaidh McDonald and John Parish. I have heard this LP, and I can assure you that it goes hard. Today, you can hear some further evidence of this news.

Parquet Courts already shared the early singles “Walking At A Downtown Pace” and “Black Widow Spider.” This morning, the band has shared a third track: “Homo Sapien,” one of the songs that they debuted at a Jersey City show back in August. “Homo Sapien” is a hard-slashing garage rocker with a nasty central riff and a confident strut. It’s impressive to hear this band rocking this hard. In the Marisa Gesualdi-directed video, the band plays in what appears to be an art gallery. Check it out below.

Sympathy For Life is out 10/22 on Rough Trade. Check out our recent feature on Parquet Courts here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    5 days ago

    The Argument Turns 20

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest