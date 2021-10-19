Strange Ranger – “It’s You”
Strange Ranger haven’t released an album since 2019’s great Remembering The Rockets, but last year they released a single, “Needing You,” that hinted at a new sound slightly less focused on revitalizing the indie-rock of yesteryear. It seems like they’re continuing down that path with a whole new project, a just-announced mixtape called No Light In Heaven that will be out at the end of this week. Today, they’re sharing the mixtape’s closing track, “It’s You,” a collage of a whole lot of sounds that builds into something cinematic and driving and quite lovely. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “In Hell”
02 “Stopping Threshold”
03 “Pass Me By”
04 “Needing You”
05 “Cheap Returns/Back To My Home”
06 “Tales of Romance (Live From The Raymond And Virginia McLeod Performing Arts Center)”
07 “Demolished”
08 “Question 4 U”
09 “Get Right Up To The Mic”
10 “It’s You”
No Light In Heaven is out 10/22. You can pre-order it digitally here or on tape here.