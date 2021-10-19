Strange Ranger – “It’s You”

Strange Ranger haven’t released an album since 2019’s great Remembering The Rockets, but last year they released a single, “Needing You,” that hinted at a new sound slightly less focused on revitalizing the indie-rock of yesteryear. It seems like they’re continuing down that path with a whole new project, a just-announced mixtape called No Light In Heaven that will be out at the end of this week. Today, they’re sharing the mixtape’s closing track, “It’s You,” a collage of a whole lot of sounds that builds into something cinematic and driving and quite lovely. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In Hell”

02 “Stopping Threshold”

03 “Pass Me By”

04 “Needing You”

05 “Cheap Returns/Back To My Home”

06 “Tales of Romance (Live From The Raymond And Virginia McLeod Performing Arts Center)”

07 “Demolished”

08 “Question 4 U”

09 “Get Right Up To The Mic”

10 “It’s You”

No Light In Heaven is out 10/22. You can pre-order it digitally here or on tape here.