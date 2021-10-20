Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Ever New (Re-Worked By Bon Iver & Flock of Dimes)”

New Music October 20, 2021 2:23 PM By Peter Helman

Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Ever New (Re-Worked By Bon Iver & Flock of Dimes)”

New Music October 20, 2021 2:23 PM By Peter Helman

Canadian-American singer, composer, and trans activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland is celebrating the legacy of his pioneering 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies with the forthcoming Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, a collection of remixes and covers from artists like Arca and Julia Holter. We’ve already heard collaborations with Blood Orange, Kelsey Lu, and Ana Roxanne, and today, we’re getting a gorgeous new rework of “Ever New” from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Wye Oak/Flock Of Dimes’ Jenn Wasner.

“It was an honor to work with Justin (and many other talented folks!) on this re-imagining of ‘Ever New’ for Transgressive’s Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined,” Wasner says. “I’ll never forget the first time I heard Glenn’s version of this song — it instantly felt deeply familiar, strikingly beautiful, simple and pure. Over the years I have returned to it repeatedly in moments when I need to be soothed, and it always acts as an anchor amidst life’s uncertainties. ‘Ever New’ is a timeless classic, and it’s an honor to have played a small part in ensuring its continued appreciation by many generations to come.”

Listen below.

Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined is out 12/10 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”

    12 hours ago

    Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Turns 10

    2 days ago

    Animal Collective – “Prester John”

    11 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Maxo Kream Weight Of The World

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest