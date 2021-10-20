Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Ever New (Re-Worked By Bon Iver & Flock of Dimes)”

Canadian-American singer, composer, and trans activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland is celebrating the legacy of his pioneering 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies with the forthcoming Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, a collection of remixes and covers from artists like Arca and Julia Holter. We’ve already heard collaborations with Blood Orange, Kelsey Lu, and Ana Roxanne, and today, we’re getting a gorgeous new rework of “Ever New” from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Wye Oak/Flock Of Dimes’ Jenn Wasner.

“It was an honor to work with Justin (and many other talented folks!) on this re-imagining of ‘Ever New’ for Transgressive’s Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined,” Wasner says. “I’ll never forget the first time I heard Glenn’s version of this song — it instantly felt deeply familiar, strikingly beautiful, simple and pure. Over the years I have returned to it repeatedly in moments when I need to be soothed, and it always acts as an anchor amidst life’s uncertainties. ‘Ever New’ is a timeless classic, and it’s an honor to have played a small part in ensuring its continued appreciation by many generations to come.”

Listen below.

Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined is out 12/10 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.