Here’s Big Sean Covered In 65,000 Bees

Big Sean has a new collaboration out with Hit-Boy today called “What A Life.” But the most interesting part about this is that in the video (also out today and directed by Joe Weil), Big Sean is literally covered in thousands of bees.

“In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me,” the rapper confirmed on Instagram. “This not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some shit 😂.”

Watch “What A Life” below.

